FEASEY, Olive Louise (Olive). Passed away peacefully on the 7th August 2019, at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, Auckland. Loved Husband of the late Charles. Beloved Mum of Lois and Greg, and the Late Paul. Treasured Teata of Zach and Maria, Sheldon, Bailey and Mieke. "You only come this way once" A celebration of Olive's life will be held at the Purewa All Saints Crematorium Chapel, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Monday the 12th August 2019 at 12.00 Noon. All communications to P.O.Box 39037, Howick, Auckland 2145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
