Olive June MCGINN

Olive June MCGINN Notice
MCGINN, Olive June. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on the 11th of October 2020 in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late John Raymond. Loved mother of Susan, Valerie and Garry, and Alison and Rob. Devoted Grandmother to Michael and Rachel, Martin, Andrew, Stephanie and Aaron, Joanna, Davina, and Rebecca. Great Grandmother to Kayla, Luke, Ayvah May and Isabella. The family would like to thank all the caregivers for all their devoted care of Olive. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 16th of October 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
