Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
259 Botany Road
Golflands
More Obituaries for Olive WATERS
Olive Joyce WATERS

Olive Joyce WATERS

Olive Joyce WATERS Notice
WATERS, Olive Joyce. Aged 93 years. Died 9th November 2019, peacefully and faithful to her creator, to the end. Dearly loved wife of the late Sonny. Beloved Mother of Jill and husband Bruce, Stephen and wife Anita, and Mark. Cherished Grandmother of Conway, Jonathan and wife Trish, Victoria and husband Warren, and Chelsea. Great Grandmother of Ryan, Thomas, Ella Rose, Ethan, and Olivia. Awaiting the resurrection - John 5:28 A service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 259 Botany Road, Golflands, Auckland, on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11am. All communications to P.O Box 64401 Botany Downs 2163



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
