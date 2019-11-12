|
WATERS, Olive Joyce. Aged 93 years. Died 9th November 2019, peacefully and faithful to her creator, to the end. Dearly loved wife of the late Sonny. Beloved Mother of Jill and husband Bruce, Stephen and wife Anita, and Mark. Cherished Grandmother of Conway, Jonathan and wife Trish, Victoria and husband Warren, and Chelsea. Great Grandmother of Ryan, Thomas, Ella Rose, Ethan, and Olivia. Awaiting the resurrection - John 5:28 A service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 259 Botany Road, Golflands, Auckland, on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11am. All communications to P.O Box 64401 Botany Downs 2163
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019