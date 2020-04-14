Home

Olive Jean (Mulligan) MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Olive Jean (nee Mulligan). Born July 6, 1931. Passed away on April 6, 2020. How can this be! Olive is gone and the world keeps turning! Wife of the late Tunny, Sister of the late Alan, the super stylish mother of Warren, fabulous grandma of Jasmine and close friend of Linda passed away this week. The lock down prevents a date being set but we'll celebrate her life at Waikumete when we can. If anyone wants to be there and we haven't managed to get in touch email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
