Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Cross
Papatoetoe
More Obituaries for Olive O'GRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Frances (Young) O'GRADY

Olive Frances (Young) O'GRADY Notice
O'GRADY, Olive Frances (nee Young). Originally from Co Tyrone, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th November 2020 surrounded by family, aged 86. Beloved wife of Tony (deceased) and much loved mother of Valerie (deceased), Ann, Christine, Michael (deceased), Bernadette, Carolyn and Deirdre. Treasured by her 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass at Holy Cross, Papatoetoe on Tuesday, 17th November at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
