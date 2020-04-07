Home

Olive (Hartley) FALCONER

Olive (Hartley) FALCONER Notice
FALCONER, Olive (nee Hartley). Died peacefully on 3 April 2020 at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 84. Much loved wife of Bill, mother of Jane, Eliot, and Lincoln, and grandmother of Isabella, Max and Giselle, Allie and Jack. She was cremated privately on Monday, 6 April. Olive embraced life to the full with great energy and humour, and was adored by all. There will be a celebration of her life when her friends are able to gather again. NINNESS FUNERAL HOME www.ninness.co.nz 04 2374174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
