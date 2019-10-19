|
WARD, Olive Eileen (nee Armstrong). 07 October 1925 to 14 October 2019. Peacefully at Cardrona Rest Home, Putaruru. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Jenny and Alan Trethowen, Louise Ward, Alison Jones, and David and Cynthia Ward, and treasured Nana to her four Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to all at Cardrona who cared for her so well for the past 6 years. At Mum's request a family service has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019