|
|
|
FERGUSON, Olive Doreen. In loving memory of my dear wife who passed away two years ago today on 22 September 2018. Olive darling I miss you and love you so much. "Little One" for 64 years you were the love of my life and for 59 years you were my loving wife. We were so happy, we were blessed. The joy the day we wed. I hold your wedding ring in my hand. The tears still fall. You were my first love, my only love. My wife my life. Darling I will love you forever and ever, your loving husband. Ray
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020