Olive Doreen FERGUSON

Olive Doreen FERGUSON In Memoriam
FERGUSON, Olive Doreen. In loving memory of my dear Wife who passed away one year ago today on 22 September 2018. My dear Olive, for 64 years you were the love of my life and for 59 years you were my loving Wife. We were blessed, we had a marriage made in heaven, we were so very happy. Words cannot say how much I love you and miss you Little One. You were my first love, my only love, you were my Wife, you were my life. The tears still fall, I will love you forever and ever. Your loving Husband, Ray.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
