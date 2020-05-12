Home

Olive Dawn (nee Gartner) (Olly) THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Olive Dawn (Olly) (nee Gartner). On Thursday 7 May 2020 slipped away peacefully in the small wee hours at home with her family after a long illness. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ozzy, cherished mother and mother in law to Ailsa and Ewen, Keto and Jenny, Tami and Colin, Po and the late Tiri. A treasured pounamu to all her mokopuna. A private farewell was held with her bubble on Saturday 7 May. Honour her for all that her hands have done. Proverbs 31:31
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020
