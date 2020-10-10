Home

Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
STEVENS, Olive Clara Jean (nee Hanham). Passed away peacefully on the 4th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Norm. Loved mum and mother in law of Norman and Rebecca. Loved grandma of Clara and her husband Luke. In Jesus' arms. A service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday 13th October in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home Corner Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whangarei All Communications to: "The Stevens Family" c/- Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
