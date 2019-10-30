|
MARTICK, Olga Mary (nee Weal). Peacefully at CHT, Te Awamutu on 28th October 2019,aged 93 with family by her side. Much loved Wife of the late Jack. Beautiful loving Mother of Delhys Blows (Melbourne), Glennis and Russell Ellis (Mount Maunganui), Leonie and Maurice Forkert (Te Awamutu), Keith and Jenny (Brisbane). Treasured Gran to 12, Great Gran to 18 and so looking forward to her first Great Great Grandchild, due in a few days. A huge thank you to the amazing staff at CHT, Mum was so loved and well cared for. "Finally back with Dad, he has waited so long, give him a hug from us all." A Celebration of Olga's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Monday, 4th November at 12 noon followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Martick family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019