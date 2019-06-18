Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wairarapa Funeral Services
35-37 Lincoln Rd
Masterton, Wellington
06-3701110
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga JACOBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Lorraine JACOBSON

Notice Condolences

Olga Lorraine JACOBSON Notice
JACOBSON, Olga Lorraine. On June 16, 2019 peacefully at home in Masterton, in her 89th year. Much loved eldest daughter of the late Victor and Kathleen (Biddy). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Keith (deceased) and Pat, John (deceased) and Gail, Ruth and Bob Hannibal, Pat, Murray; and sister-in-laws Robyn and Veronica. Adored great aunt, and great great aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Wairarapa Hospice and Dr Helen Clayson for their care. Olga's celebration will be held at 1d Mary Street, Masterton on Saturday June 29 between 12 noon and 4:00pm, with tributes at 2:00pm. A small plate of food to share would be appreciated. Join the family in celebrating a full and wonderful life. Wairarapa Funeral Services www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.