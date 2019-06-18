|
JACOBSON, Olga Lorraine. On June 16, 2019 peacefully at home in Masterton, in her 89th year. Much loved eldest daughter of the late Victor and Kathleen (Biddy). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Keith (deceased) and Pat, John (deceased) and Gail, Ruth and Bob Hannibal, Pat, Murray; and sister-in-laws Robyn and Veronica. Adored great aunt, and great great aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Wairarapa Hospice and Dr Helen Clayson for their care. Olga's celebration will be held at 1d Mary Street, Masterton on Saturday June 29 between 12 noon and 4:00pm, with tributes at 2:00pm. A small plate of food to share would be appreciated. Join the family in celebrating a full and wonderful life. Wairarapa Funeral Services www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
