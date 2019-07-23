Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga June Kathleen O'CONNOR

Add a Memory
Olga June Kathleen O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR, Olga June Kathleen. On July 21, 2019 peacefully at Lexham Gardens, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy. Loved mother of Terry and Grant, Susan and Garth, Kathy, Neil and Faye, Michelle and Stuart. Treasured Nana of Jason, Michael, Benjamin and Nicole, Harley and Grace. Cherished and doting Great-Nana of Patrick and Ali. Loved and respected companion and dear friend of Sally. Loved sister of Pam and Ron and their families Barbara and the late George and their families. May she rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Telford Avenue, Balmoral on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11am to be followed by a private cremation (preferred parking off Volcanic Street, Balmoral). In lieu of flowers donations to Pregnancy Help, PO Box 105208, Auckland Central would be appreciated. All communications to the O'Connor Family, c/- PO Box 272-1085, Papakura.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.