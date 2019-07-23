|
O'CONNOR, Olga June Kathleen. On July 21, 2019 peacefully at Lexham Gardens, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy. Loved mother of Terry and Grant, Susan and Garth, Kathy, Neil and Faye, Michelle and Stuart. Treasured Nana of Jason, Michael, Benjamin and Nicole, Harley and Grace. Cherished and doting Great-Nana of Patrick and Ali. Loved and respected companion and dear friend of Sally. Loved sister of Pam and Ron and their families Barbara and the late George and their families. May she rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Telford Avenue, Balmoral on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11am to be followed by a private cremation (preferred parking off Volcanic Street, Balmoral). In lieu of flowers donations to Pregnancy Help, PO Box 105208, Auckland Central would be appreciated. All communications to the O'Connor Family, c/- PO Box 272-1085, Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019