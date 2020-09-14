|
BLACKMORE, Olga Catherine. Passed away peacefully on September 7th 2020, at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe. Aged 94. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Ivan. Treasured Mum of Diane and Ray Houghton, Larry and Norma (Melbourne) Phil and Joy (Gold Coast) Jill and Phil Gabriel (England) Hugh and Anne Wilson. Adored Gran to 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Possum Bourne for their loving care and attention. Forever in our hearts. A private Family Service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020