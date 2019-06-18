|
CLEMENTSEN, Ole. Born on 21st June 1919, sadly passed away on 14th June 2019, aged 99 years. Husband to the late Olive and lifelong friend of Inger, Holger, Carl and Lars Hedemann. Cherished friend of Gail and the late Doug Dymock. Lifelong member of the Danish Club, and proud member and supporter of the Auckland Maritime Museum. You will forever be remembered Ole, Rest in Peace. A funeral service to celebrate Ole's life will be held in the All Soul's Chapel at Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 St. Johns Road in Meadowbank on Friday 21st June at 11:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019
