HOBBS, Ola Miriam (n?e Van Staveren and known to all as Miri). On 30 November 2019 at 85 years old. Dearly beloved wife of Norman and mum to Stewart, Alan and Carolyn. Loved by 7 grandchildren Michelle, Alex, Giles, Richard, Oli, Lockie and Asher. And greatgrandmother to Xavier, Cohen, Maddox and Freddie. Sister-in-law and sister to Laurence and Claire Reynolds. Will be missed by all including her close and loving friends. Miri, you lived a full and wonderful life and will always be in our hearts. A service will be held at St Aidan's Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera at 11:00am Thursday 5 December. Many thanks to the wonderful people at Mercy Hospice for their empathy and care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercy Hospice. And many thanks to the staff at Shalom Court for their help and understanding with Norman through this difficult time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019