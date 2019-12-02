Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Aidan's Church
5 Ascot Avenue
Remuera
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola HOBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Miriam HOBBS

Add a Memory
Ola Miriam HOBBS Notice
HOBBS, Ola Miriam (n?e Van Staveren and known to all as Miri). On 30 November 2019 at 85 years old. Dearly beloved wife of Norman and mum to Stewart, Alan and Carolyn. Loved by 7 grandchildren Michelle, Alex, Giles, Richard, Oli, Lockie and Asher. And greatgrandmother to Xavier, Cohen, Maddox and Freddie. Sister-in-law and sister to Laurence and Claire Reynolds. Will be missed by all including her close and loving friends. Miri, you lived a full and wonderful life and will always be in our hearts. A service will be held at St Aidan's Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera at 11:00am Thursday 5 December. Many thanks to the wonderful people at Mercy Hospice for their empathy and care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercy Hospice. And many thanks to the staff at Shalom Court for their help and understanding with Norman through this difficult time.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -