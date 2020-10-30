Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Okeli AFA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Okeli (Enoka) AFA


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Okeli (Enoka) AFA Notice
AFA, Okeli (Enoka). Born October 17, 1964. Passed away on October 28, 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Michelle. Father of Tash, Brad and Brayton. Father-in-Law of Alex and Ashley. Papa of Jaylahn, Leighla, Xavier, Blake, Ariya, Aubrey and Koa. Beloved Son of Taifilipepe and Pailegutu (both deceased). Brother of Rita, John, Patricia, Siniva and Repeka. Brother-in-Law to Ioasa, Denise and Tautofi. Beloved Uncle of Kris, Via, Lisa and Mark and Riley and Mackenzie, Shane and Jasmine, Alex, Dallas, Madison, Kennedy, Lianna and Josiah and Iese, Jahneka. Funeral will be on Monday, 2 November 2020, 2pm - 4pm, at Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Okeli's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -