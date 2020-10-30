|
AFA, Okeli (Enoka). Born October 17, 1964. Passed away on October 28, 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Michelle. Father of Tash, Brad and Brayton. Father-in-Law of Alex and Ashley. Papa of Jaylahn, Leighla, Xavier, Blake, Ariya, Aubrey and Koa. Beloved Son of Taifilipepe and Pailegutu (both deceased). Brother of Rita, John, Patricia, Siniva and Repeka. Brother-in-Law to Ioasa, Denise and Tautofi. Beloved Uncle of Kris, Via, Lisa and Mark and Riley and Mackenzie, Shane and Jasmine, Alex, Dallas, Madison, Kennedy, Lianna and Josiah and Iese, Jahneka. Funeral will be on Monday, 2 November 2020, 2pm - 4pm, at Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020