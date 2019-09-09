Home

Oke Ann (Ann) GARDNER

Oke Ann (Ann) GARDNER Notice
GARDNER, Oke Ann (Ann). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 7th September 2019 in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of Norman, loving mum of Julie (late), Nigel and Lisa, and loved sister of Ngaire Barlow. "Don't grieve for me, I have had a good life" In memory of Ann, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 703, Pukekohe, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ann will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe on Wednesday 11th September at 10.00 am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
