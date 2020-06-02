Home

Oina Vetta Amelia (Vetta) TALAUTA-SHARKE

TALAUTA-SHARKE, Oina Vetta Amelia (Vetta). Born June 14, 1956. Passed away on May 23, 2020. With a very heavy heart we advise our beloved, Motherly Daughter, Sister and Aunty, Oina Vetta Amelia Talauta-Sharke (Vetta), sadly passed away on Saturday May 23, 2020. Vetta, our rock, our glue, our problem solver, no words can describe how we are feeling but know this, we sincerely thank you for Everything and you will always be in our hearts. All communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020
