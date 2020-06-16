Home

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Windsor Park Baptist Church
550 East Coast Road
Mairangi Bay
OEnone ROBINSON


1936 - 2020
OEnone ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, OEnone. 1936-2020 A wonderful very much loved and adored wife, light of his life soulmate, very best friend, lover and confidante of Ian; greatly cherished mother and mother-in-law of Clive and Helene, Murray and Philippa and Jacinda and Neil; much loved grandmother of Daniel, Nicole, Benjamin, Joshua, Chloe, Brenden, Cameron, and Hayden; very proud great grandmother of Ariana and Toby; caring sister of Ian and Keith; beloved friend of many far and wide. OEnone's memory will always live with us and she will be sorely missed by all. The service to celebrate OEnone's life will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay, on Thursday 18th June at 11am. OEnone has requested that family and friends dress in colour at her funeral. She does not want black. In lieu of flowers you are invited to make a donation to The Heart Foundation of New Zealand, donate.heartfoundation.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
