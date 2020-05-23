|
CROSS, Norton Daniel (Dan). Of Foxton. Peacefully passed away on 18th May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beth. Dan will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Horowhenua Hospital for their loving care during his final stay. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4414 would be appreciated. Messages C/- PO Box 20, Foxton 4848. Anderson Funeral Services FDANZ Foxton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020