Norton Daniel (Dan) CROSS

Norton Daniel (Dan) CROSS Notice
CROSS, Norton Daniel (Dan). Of Foxton. Peacefully passed away on 18th May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beth. Dan will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Horowhenua Hospital for their loving care during his final stay. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4414 would be appreciated. Messages C/- PO Box 20, Foxton 4848. Anderson Funeral Services FDANZ Foxton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
