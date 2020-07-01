|
STEWART, Norman William (Norm). On 29 June 2020 in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Miriam. Loved dad of Raewyn and the late Gavin; Bev and Pete. Dearly loved granddad of Mel and Brendon, Pam and John; Kurt and Bonnie, Brodie and Josh; great granddad of Emma, Ryan and Casey; Arlee, Jay and Kai. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at St David's Co- Operating Parish, 32 Church Street, Te Aroha on Saturday 4 July at 11.00am thereafter private cremation. All messages to the Stewart Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020