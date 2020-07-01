Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St David's Co-Operating Parish
32 Church Street
Te Aroha
Norman William (Norm) STEWART

Norman William (Norm) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Norman William (Norm). On 29 June 2020 in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Miriam. Loved dad of Raewyn and the late Gavin; Bev and Pete. Dearly loved granddad of Mel and Brendon, Pam and John; Kurt and Bonnie, Brodie and Josh; great granddad of Emma, Ryan and Casey; Arlee, Jay and Kai. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at St David's Co- Operating Parish, 32 Church Street, Te Aroha on Saturday 4 July at 11.00am thereafter private cremation. All messages to the Stewart Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
