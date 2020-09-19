|
MCCONNELL, Norman William. on September 10th 2020, peacefully in his sleep aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Ruth, loved father and father-in-law of Merren and Kerry Leslie (Putaruru), Steve and Sue (Hamilton), Grant and Colleen (Qld, Australia), Rosalyn and Russell Bishop (NSW, Australia), James and the late Janice (Putaruru). Greatly loved Grandad of his 16 grandchildren and dearly loved "Old Grandad" of his great grandchildren. "In His presence is fullness of joy" Psalm 16:11. A celebration of Dad's life is planned for the 3rd October in Tauranga. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, details will be published at a later date. All communications to: Steve 027 2718204; James 027 2930056; or Merren 027 6347701
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020