GOOD, Norman William (Norm). Born February 25, 1956. Passed away on October 18, 2020. Passed away suddenly 18th October 2020 aged 64 years. Eldest son of the late Norman and Margaret Good. Cherished dad and Bud of Michael. Brother to Chris, Catherine and Alan, Cliff and Lillian, Elizabeth and Vincent (deceased), James and Doris, David (deceased). Uncle and Grand Uncle to many. A service will be held for Norman at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel on Saturday 7th November at 2:00pm. All communications to Cath 0210706100 or Chris 022 0500842
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020