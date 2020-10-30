Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman William (Norm) GOOD


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Norman William (Norm) GOOD Notice
GOOD, Norman William (Norm). Born February 25, 1956. Passed away on October 18, 2020. Passed away suddenly 18th October 2020 aged 64 years. Eldest son of the late Norman and Margaret Good. Cherished dad and Bud of Michael. Brother to Chris, Catherine and Alan, Cliff and Lillian, Elizabeth and Vincent (deceased), James and Doris, David (deceased). Uncle and Grand Uncle to many. A service will be held for Norman at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel on Saturday 7th November at 2:00pm. All communications to Cath 0210706100 or Chris 022 0500842
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -