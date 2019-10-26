|
FRANCE, Norman Walter. Of Dannevirke, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Aged 89 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret, Rose and Jerry, Richard and Ada. Loved Poppa to Billie and Maddie and Grandpa of Pippa and Thomas. Great friend and brother of Murray. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rahiri Care Home for the kindness shown to Norm. A service for Norman will be held in St. John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1.30pm. All messages to the "France Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942. Kelly Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019