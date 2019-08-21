|
BRADLEY, Norman Victor Senior. 16 February 1933 - 19 August 2019. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving whanau, Reunited with his loving wife Daphne Te Papi Bradley. Beloved son of Jack and Amy Bradley. A loving Brother, Father, Uncle. An Adored Pop Pop by all his Great Grandchildren, and a dear friend to many. Too well loved to ever be forgotten Dad will lay In state at Wharauroa Marae Taupo Road, Taumarunui. Funeral Service Thursday 22 August 2019, 11am followed by burial at Wharauroa Marae Urupa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019