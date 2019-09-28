|
SHACKLETON, Norman. Passed away on 25th September, 2019, aged 82 years. Cherished husband of the late Suzanne, beloved son of the late Norman and Edith (Yorkshire), stepson to Billie, brother and brother-in-law of Ron and Nellie and respected uncle to Ronnie and Leslie. Loving memories with your family. R.I.P. A service will be held in the Chapel of Christ The King, Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All communications to the Shackleton family C/ Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019