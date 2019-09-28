Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman SHACKLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman SHACKLETON

Add a Memory
Norman SHACKLETON Notice
SHACKLETON, Norman. Passed away on 25th September, 2019, aged 82 years. Cherished husband of the late Suzanne, beloved son of the late Norman and Edith (Yorkshire), stepson to Billie, brother and brother-in-law of Ron and Nellie and respected uncle to Ronnie and Leslie. Loving memories with your family. R.I.P. A service will be held in the Chapel of Christ The King, Selwyn Village, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All communications to the Shackleton family C/ Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland, 0610.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.