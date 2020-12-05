Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel
Purewa
Norman MORETON Notice
MORETON, Norman. On 2nd December 2020 (Peacefully) at St Andrews Village Glendowie in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilda. Cherished father of Michael and Janette and father-in-law of Jerome and the late Anne. Loved Grandad of Darren and Great-grandfather of Lily. Loved uncle of David, Miriam, Trevor and Antony. A celebration of Norman's life will be held in All Souls Chapel, Purewa on Tuesday December 8, at 3:00pm All communications to the Partington family c/- Morrisons Funeral Directors P O Box 24464 Royal Oak.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
