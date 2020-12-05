|
|
|
MORETON, Norman. On 2nd December 2020 (Peacefully) at St Andrews Village Glendowie in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilda. Cherished father of Michael and Janette and father-in-law of Jerome and the late Anne. Loved Grandad of Darren and Great-grandfather of Lily. Loved uncle of David, Miriam, Trevor and Antony. A celebration of Norman's life will be held in All Souls Chapel, Purewa on Tuesday December 8, at 3:00pm All communications to the Partington family c/- Morrisons Funeral Directors P O Box 24464 Royal Oak.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020