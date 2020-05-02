|
MADDOCK, Norman Leslie. Peacefully on 1st May 2020; aged 88 Years. Cherished and much beloved husband, best friend and constant companion of Lynda. Father of Rochelle and Bronwyn. Grandfather of Ashleigh and Michael, and great grandfather to Lila. Brother of Colin and Dorothy, and the late Ron and Pearl, Alf and May, and Marge and Howard. Caring dad of his 31 rescue animals. Norm's life long passion was classic motorcycles and he was a life member of the NZ Classic Motorcycle Racing Register. Goodbye much loved one - rest in peace. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held. Special thanks to the staff at Warkworth Hospital for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020