Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
KRISSANSEN, Norman (Norm). We are sad to say that Dad passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at the grand old age of nearly 97. Devoted husband to the late Joy, precious dad to Maree and Steve, Lynn and Stu, and (the late) Grant; and special "second dad" to Julie and Graham. Adored poppa of Mish, Stephie, Nick and Chris, a loving great-grandfather and such a good friend to so many. Free now from the aches and pains of age, we wish you all the love and peace in your next journey. Rest in peace dad, with the love of your life and in the care of all your family gone before you, and in the memory of those of us you have left behind. Love you always. The funeral service will be held in Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 25 October 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
