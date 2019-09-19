Home

RYDER, Norman John. REGTL No 4216711, 20 Fighter Sqdn RNZAF WWII. Passed away peacefully on the 13th of September 2019. Aged 98 years. Loved husband of the late Nancy, Laura and the late Renee, loving father of both the late Geoffrey and Stephen and loved eldest son of the late Sydney and Violet Ryder. "A caring kind and loving person and a true sportsman" At Normans requested a private cremation has be held. All communications to Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
