Norman John (Norm) PIRIE

Norman John (Norm) PIRIE Notice
PIRIE, Norman John (Norm). Born January 17, 1956. After a hard struggle with cancer Norman peacefully passed away on 30 May 2020 at Papakura Private Hospital, aged 64. Dearly loved son of Gay and the late Gilbert. Loved brother of Carolyn Stuart and Peter and Yvonne Pirie and uncle of Debbie, Tania, Rebecca, Aimee, Kyle and Troy and their families. At Norman's request, he will be cremated and a small gathering will be held in Papakura for family and another in Whitianga for his friends. Dates and times to be advised. All communication to 021 268 1975. Rest in Peace Norman.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2020
