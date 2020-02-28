|
|
|
SMEED, Norman James. Passed away peacefully at The Palms Hospital in Pukekohe on Tuesday the 25th of February, 2020. Much loved husband of the late Jean, father and father in law of Cate and Barry, Richard, John and Teresa; loved Grandpa of Liz, Pat, Jaxon, Greer, Eryn, Mitchell, Ellen, and Tom; and Great Grandpa to Max and Andy. Our grateful thanks to the staff at The Palms Hospital for their comforting care of dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. John Ambulance are greatly appreciated. PO Box 703, Pukekohe. A service for Norm will be held at Grahams Tuakau Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Thursday 5th March at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020