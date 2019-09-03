Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Norman Ivan (Norm) ERICKSON

Norman Ivan (Norm) ERICKSON Notice
ERICKSON, Norman Ivan (Norm). Formerly from Pirongia and Kaihu. Peacefully on 1st September 2019. Aged 95 Years. Beloved husband of the late Maadi. Much loved father and father in law of Evelyn and the late Bob, Ivan and Leeanne, Kevin Irvine. Adored Grandad to Johanna, Lee- Anne and Suzanne; Jenna and the late Karleen. "Always in our hearts" The family invite you to a graveside service for Norm which will be held at the Alexandra (Pirongia) Cemetery, Oak Lane, Pirongia on Friday 6th September at 1:30 PM. Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place Resthome and to Dr Timothy Chen for their love care and support. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
