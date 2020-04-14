|
RITCHIE, Norman Fullarton (Norm). Ritchie, Norman Fullarton, 84, peacefully passed away on Easter Saturday at his home at Hatfields Beach. Norman is survived by his wife Nolene (nee Cunningham), children Dean and Andrea, son in-law Grant Spencer, grandchildren Willow, Mayer and Quinn; Norman's sisters Beryl Hindmarsh and Shirley and also his extended Cunningham family in Whakatane. An immediate cremation will take place, which will be followed with a celebration of Norman's life, to be held later in the year. Norman loved 60 yrs plus of yachting , clocks, motors, wood working and whatever he could create and build. Not to mention how he would chuckle away at Road Runner and Donald Duck cartoons. The family asks, if you feel inclined, to sit with a cuppa and hold a fond memory of Norman, and smile. For goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation (Rumi). A very heartfelt thank you to Red Beach Hospice ( in place of flowers,donations welcomed https://harbourhospice.org.nz/) and all the wonderful care givers who assisted Nolene with Norman's care over the past month. Thank you also to the kindness of Faithfull Funeral Services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020