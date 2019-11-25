|
OSBORNE, Norman Frederick (Norm). passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness on Friday 22 November 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Thea (deceased). Much loved father and father in-law to Dennis and Rochelle, Donna and Bill and Jodi and Andre. Loved Pop to Bevan, Chad, Samantha, Tony, Alexandra, Jarrod and Grand Pop to Ashleigh, Angel and Kyla. Will be sadly missed by all, always in our hearts. A service for Norm will be celebrated in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, at 12.30pm on Tuesday 26 November, followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019