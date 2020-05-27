|
FEAST, Norman. On 19 May 2020 at the age of 92. Dearly loved husband of Rayma, loving father of Paul, Elizabeth and John and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. A Scarborough lad who joined the Navy in 1943 at the age of 14 years 11 months. His posting to HMNZS Leander led to a fulfilling life in New Zealand. A respected businessman, bandsman, bowler and champion boxer. A warm and generous man who was a fine friend to many. Notice of a memorial service will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020