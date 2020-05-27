Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman FEAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman FEAST

Add a Memory
Norman FEAST Notice
FEAST, Norman. On 19 May 2020 at the age of 92. Dearly loved husband of Rayma, loving father of Paul, Elizabeth and John and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. A Scarborough lad who joined the Navy in 1943 at the age of 14 years 11 months. His posting to HMNZS Leander led to a fulfilling life in New Zealand. A respected businessman, bandsman, bowler and champion boxer. A warm and generous man who was a fine friend to many. Notice of a memorial service will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -