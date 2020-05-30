|
|
|
LEINEWEBER, Norman Ernest. On Wednesday 27 May 2020, Norm, our adored husband, father, Poppa and Great- Poppa passed away in hospital after a short illness. Our mighty oak has sadly fallen, but has left the world with many acorns of that colourful character we all know and love. Hold the gate open my darling, I will miss you with all my heart until we meet again. Love always, your Shilly, and all the "kids" and grandies who came from the same mighty oak. For those wishing to attend Norm's farewell or view the service via livestream, please email your interest to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020