Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman LEINEWEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Ernest LEINEWEBER

Add a Memory
Norman Ernest LEINEWEBER Notice
LEINEWEBER, Norman Ernest. On Wednesday 27 May 2020, Norm, our adored husband, father, Poppa and Great- Poppa passed away in hospital after a short illness. Our mighty oak has sadly fallen, but has left the world with many acorns of that colourful character we all know and love. Hold the gate open my darling, I will miss you with all my heart until we meet again. Love always, your Shilly, and all the "kids" and grandies who came from the same mighty oak. For those wishing to attend Norm's farewell or view the service via livestream, please email your interest to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -