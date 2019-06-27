|
|
|
HINTON, Norman Edward. Suddenly in Christchurch Hospital after a short illness on 25 June 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn for 57 years. Loving father and father in law of Craig and Lata, and Debbie. Loving grandfather of Daniel and James. Youngest son of the late Ray and Mabel. "A man much respected and loved by many and a man of many many talents" Always remembered by family and friends. A service to celebrate Norm's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation. Messages to Hinton Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
