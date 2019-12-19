Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Port Marlborough Pavillion
Waikawa
Norman Duncan (Noz) FLETCHER

Norman Duncan (Noz) FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Norman Duncan (Noz). Died peacefully at Marlborough Hospice on Monday 16 December 2019. Much loved husband and soulmate of Alison. Incredible dad to Pepi and Nick and beloved Nozzie to our diverse, extensive whanau. A celebration of Noz's rich and varied life will be held at Port Marlborough Pavillion, Waikawa on Saturday 11 January 2020 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations to marlboroughhospice.org.nz Messages to 3 Rohe Drive, Waikawa Bay. Picton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
