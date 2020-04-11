|
|
|
STREATER, Norman David. Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Ursula (deceased) and Betty (deceased). Loved Father of Joseph, Diane, David (deceased), Wendy and Father-in-law of Fred Hansford and Garry Chambers and a dearly loved Grandfather to Teri, Freddy, Cameron and Sarah and Gt grandfather of Andrew, Paige, Jasmine, Flynn and Libby. A loved and respected step father and grandfather to Richard and Judy Bryan and all of their children. A special Grandfather to Sarah, Nikki, Monique and Gt Grandfather to Ollie and Archie. Norman has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020