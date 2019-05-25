Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Norman CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Norman. Born January 2, 1937. Passed away on May 23, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved dad of Michael and Bronwyn. Father in law of Paul. Loved grandpa of James, Matthew and Nathan. Loved by his dog Coco. Norman and Maureen have lived in Howick and Bucklands Beach for over 60 years. Norman has requested a private funeral and will then be laying next to his mother at the All Saints Church Howick. Many thanks to the staff at Radius Waipuna.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.