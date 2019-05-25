|
CLARKE, Norman. Born January 2, 1937. Passed away on May 23, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved dad of Michael and Bronwyn. Father in law of Paul. Loved grandpa of James, Matthew and Nathan. Loved by his dog Coco. Norman and Maureen have lived in Howick and Bucklands Beach for over 60 years. Norman has requested a private funeral and will then be laying next to his mother at the All Saints Church Howick. Many thanks to the staff at Radius Waipuna.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
