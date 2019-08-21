|
|
|
WOOD, Norman Charles (Charlie). (Service No. NZ 8571, RNZN, WWII). On Saturday, 17th August, 2019 peacefully passed away, in his 95th year. A colourful, caring man now at rest with his beloved wife, Wanda. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Glenys, Lynn and Rob, Norman and Zina. Warmly remembered as a special grandfather and great grandfather. Also a good friend to many. Charlie's family would especially like to acknowledge the care and love shown by the staff of Radius Arran Court Henderson. As per Charlie's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019