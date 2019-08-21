Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Charles (Charlie) WOOD

Add a Memory
Norman Charles (Charlie) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Norman Charles (Charlie). (Service No. NZ 8571, RNZN, WWII). On Saturday, 17th August, 2019 peacefully passed away, in his 95th year. A colourful, caring man now at rest with his beloved wife, Wanda. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Glenys, Lynn and Rob, Norman and Zina. Warmly remembered as a special grandfather and great grandfather. Also a good friend to many. Charlie's family would especially like to acknowledge the care and love shown by the staff of Radius Arran Court Henderson. As per Charlie's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.