BICKNELL, Norman Bruce. (Regtl No. 330317, RNZAMC Waiouru; Territorial Chaplain RNZAC, Nth Auck. Regiment; Service No. 80713, Regular Force RNZAF, Auckland). Peacefully, at home in Turua on 15th May, 2020; in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 63 years of Anne. Loved and loving Dad of Susan, Nigel, and Diane. Loved older brother of Beverley Watkins. Poppa to 8 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. 'Sadly missed by all'. Sincere thanks to Waikato and Thames Hospitals, Hospice, Dr Ireland, Ursula, Bethaney, Larissa, Diane, family, friends and neighbours for your support. 'What you leave is not made into monuments, but is woven into the lives of others'. A private family service has been held. Messages to: 29 Raratuna Street, Turua, RD4 Thames 3574.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020