SHAW, Norman Arthur (Arthur). On Tuesday 17th March 2020, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 82. Much loved and cherished husband and best friend, of Ailsa. Much loved and respected father and father in law of Helen and Lindsay, Mark and Sarah, Glenn and Di. Extremely proud grandad of Rhys, Emma, Kieran, Vicki, Andi, Cam, Todd, Ben and their partners. Great grandad of Heath and Louis. A celebration of Arthur's well lived life will be held at 117 East Bank Road, Thornton on Saturday 21st March at 11am followed by a private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Blind Low Vision NZ, Freepost 70894, Private Bag 99910, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Shaw family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020