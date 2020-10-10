Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Snells Beach Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman POLLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Armstrong (Norm) POLLOCK


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Norman Armstrong (Norm) POLLOCK Notice
POLLOCK, Norman Armstrong (Norm). Born 30th November 1930. Passed away peacefully at home with family on 8th October 2020 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Marlene, beloved father of Grant, Sharon and Kerry. Loved Father-in-law of Julie, Paul and Ivan. Much loved Grandad of 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private burial will be held followed by a celebration service at Snells Beach Baptist Church on Thursday 15th October at 1pm. In your presence is fullness of joy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -