POLLOCK, Norman Armstrong (Norm). Born 30th November 1930. Passed away peacefully at home with family on 8th October 2020 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Marlene, beloved father of Grant, Sharon and Kerry. Loved Father-in-law of Julie, Paul and Ivan. Much loved Grandad of 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private burial will be held followed by a celebration service at Snells Beach Baptist Church on Thursday 15th October at 1pm. In your presence is fullness of joy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020