POINTON, Norman Albert. 25 March 1933 - 14 March 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jocelyn for 63 years. Cherished father of Catherine, Alan (deceased) Marion and Malcolm. Loved father-in-law of Craig, Allison and Lisa. Loved Grandad of Amanda, Callum and Eden and Great Grandad of Isabella and Max. Loved brother of Loris (deceased) Raymond (deceased) and Barry and their families. Arohanui, rest in peace. A service to celebrate Norman's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, PO Box 950, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Norman's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020