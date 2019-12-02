Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
Norma WILLS

WILLS, Norma. On 29th November 2019 at Evelyn Page Rest Home. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife for 73 years of John. Loved mother and mother in law of Vivienne, and Jeffrey and Joy. Adored Gran of her 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Wednesday, the 4th of December 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our special thanks to the staff at Evelyn Page for their love and care. All communications to "The Wills Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
