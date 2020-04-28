|
GORDON-KER, Norma Rosemary (nee Ker). Born 15 December 1933 Peacefully passed away at St Johns Rest Home on the 24th April 2020. Loved mother to Cherry and Debbie, and mother-in-law to Peter and Earl. Grandmother to Andrew, Cameron, Kirsty, Angela, Steven, and great- grandmother to Jayden, Claudia-Joy and Joshua. Loved sister of Mickey Ker (deceased), Russell Ker and Anne Hone (nee Ker), Also of Jack (deceased), Mary and Wayne Hastings. Sister in law to Bob Hone, Aunt to Shane and Dean Hone. There's something God has given us, That's more than family, He's placed a love for you, my Sister, Deep down in the heart of me. Rest in the love of God. Love Anne. Due to current circumstances, a private family service and burial will be held at 11am this Friday, 1st May. Communication C/- the Gordon-Ker Family, P.O. Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. 10446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020